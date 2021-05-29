SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $51.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,866.66 or 1.00022112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.01080685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00551113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00382643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004186 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

