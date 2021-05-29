Saito (SAITO) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Saito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saito has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Saito has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $1.40 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

About Saito

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,949,976 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Buying and Selling Saito

