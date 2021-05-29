Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.94

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.94 ($26.99) and traded as high as €26.22 ($30.85). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.04 ($30.64), with a volume of 317,825 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.26 ($32.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

