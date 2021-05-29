Savix (SVX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66,656.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00014666 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $310,741.99 and $66,656.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 104,853 coins and its circulating supply is 60,551 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

