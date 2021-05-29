Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $5.35 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Savix has a total market cap of $324,227.64 and approximately $39,269.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00015600 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 104,711 coins and its circulating supply is 60,562 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.