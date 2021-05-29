SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in SciPlay by 438.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 318,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,626. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

