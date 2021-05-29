Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0102 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $299,498.07 and $339.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

