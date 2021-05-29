Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

