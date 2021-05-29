Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.82.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SMTC stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
