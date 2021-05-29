Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.