Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.94

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.94 and traded as high as $46.64. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 15,926 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.