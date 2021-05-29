SHIELD Market Cap Hits $181,311.18 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $181,311.18 and approximately $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,134.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.76 or 0.06614291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01858548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00183977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.95 or 0.00702944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00477506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00436068 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

