Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Decreases By 48.8%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the April 29th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. 111 has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $804.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.82.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 111 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

