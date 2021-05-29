Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 71.8%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 650,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

