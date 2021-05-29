Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Rises By 71.3%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the April 29th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.9 days.

Shares of CWSRF remained flat at $$10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

