Short Interest in China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) Declines By 50.0%

China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHME remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. China Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds.

