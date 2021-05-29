Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 72.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the April 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

