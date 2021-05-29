Short Interest in Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Drops By 51.7%

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPDW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262. Deep Down has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.47%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.