Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 48.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.7 days.

OTCMKTS DFRYF traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. Dufry has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

