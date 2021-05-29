Short Interest in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Decreases By 48.5%

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fifth Street Asset Management stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
