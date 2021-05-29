Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 47.9%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the April 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 51,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

