Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Drops By 44.4%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIVK stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 351,629 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 698,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518,507 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 16.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.