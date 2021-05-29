Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Decreases By 45.7%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIXT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

LIXT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

