Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Drops By 47.5%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the April 29th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

MEEC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,924. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

