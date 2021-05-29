Short Interest in Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Decreases By 50.0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.