Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Decreases By 50.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QBAK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

