Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Decreases By 50.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QBAK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.
