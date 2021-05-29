Short Interest in SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Declines By 46.6%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.