Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Drops By 50.6%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the April 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGPYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

