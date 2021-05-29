Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Drops By 50.6%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the April 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SGPYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.
