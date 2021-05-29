Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Drops By 47.3%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

USAU opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $86.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.05.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on USAU. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

