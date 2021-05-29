Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Declines By 44.8%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UCB stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,559. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.4382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Several brokerages have commented on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

