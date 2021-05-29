Short Interest in United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Declines By 50.0%

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of United Tennessee Bankshares stock remained flat at $$24.22 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
