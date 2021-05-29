Short Interest in United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Declines By 50.0%

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of United Tennessee Bankshares stock remained flat at $$24.22 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

Get United Tennessee Bankshares alerts:

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.