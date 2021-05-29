Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 84.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the April 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

