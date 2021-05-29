Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Rises By 95.6%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the April 29th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678 in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.77 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.08.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.