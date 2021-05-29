SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1.35 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

