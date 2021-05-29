Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.29

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.29 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 405.50 ($5.30). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 4,260,617 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.29.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

