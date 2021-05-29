Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Shares Down 0.6%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 14,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 6,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

