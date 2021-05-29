Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 2.6%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.02. 2,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

