Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.