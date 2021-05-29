SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SM remained flat at $$19.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,538. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

