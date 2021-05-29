SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.24. 503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

