Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Cap of $806,337.03

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $806,337.03 and $82,410.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039978 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

