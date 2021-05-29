Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,498.10

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,498.10 ($19.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,531 ($20.00), with a volume of 6,843,652 shares changing hands.

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,502.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,498.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

