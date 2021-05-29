Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $792,627.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

