Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.85

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.85 ($23.35) and traded as high as €26.18 ($30.79). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.16 ($30.77), with a volume of 6,931,027 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLE. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.85.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

