Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

