SparkPoint Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $36.52 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,074,778,638 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

