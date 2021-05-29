Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SDE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,773. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

