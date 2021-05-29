SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSEZY. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.04.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

