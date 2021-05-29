SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bankshares upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSRM traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

