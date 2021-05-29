St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.99

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.99 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.17), with a volume of 292,043 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.99.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

