St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.99

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.99 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.17), with a volume of 292,043 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.99.

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

