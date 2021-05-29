Starname (IOV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $246,707.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $246,707.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

